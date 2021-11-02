ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,157 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $32,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. Zuora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $22.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 2.10.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $157,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZUO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.