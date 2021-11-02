Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by Credit Suisse Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.40 ($13.41) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.71) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.75 ($13.82).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

