Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €17.00 Price Target

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Takkt in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €14.00 ($16.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.88. The company has a market cap of $918.54 million and a PE ratio of 21.88. Takkt has a 12-month low of €9.03 ($10.62) and a 12-month high of €14.60 ($17.18).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

