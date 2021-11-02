Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €13.50 ($15.88) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Engie in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.73 ($18.51).

Shares of ENGI opened at €12.40 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.91 and a 200-day moving average of €11.99. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

