Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of OIS opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $388.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

