Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,200 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 607,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 401.2 days.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.10. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $120.36 and a 12-month high of $177.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

