RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0619 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and $10.86 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00220368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

