RioDeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.0619 on Exchanges

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $18.03 million and $10.86 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RioDeFi has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00220368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RFUELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.