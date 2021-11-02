Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $391.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.40. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 667.21% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock worth $126,237 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 922,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 207,905 shares during the period. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

