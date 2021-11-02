Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in October

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRGHY opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16. Shoprite has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $13.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 4.26%.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Shoprite

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

