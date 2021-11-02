O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-$1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.78.

O-I Glass stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

