Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Earnings Results

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of FN opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $109.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

