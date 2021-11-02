Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPRO opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $1,059,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,321,626 shares of company stock valued at $44,905,942 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Open Lending stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 1,082.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Open Lending worth $31,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

