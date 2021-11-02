Delcath Systems (DCTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 166.54% and a negative net margin of 1,534.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $84.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Delcath Systems worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

