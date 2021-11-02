Flux Trading Down 2.6% This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000880 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $121.29 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flux has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.43 or 0.00272939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.97 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000116 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 218,155,317 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

