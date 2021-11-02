Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

ICE opened at $137.13 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,520,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,851,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,923.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 437,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 429,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

