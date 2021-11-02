Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Hits $0.0179

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $361,550.64 and approximately $368.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00220368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00093765 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004344 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

