Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of AMRC opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock worth $16,905,355. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

