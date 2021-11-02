Redwood Financial Services Inc (OTC:REDW) Plans $2.05 Dividend

Redwood Financial Services Inc (OTC:REDW) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 2.05 per share on Friday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of OTC:REDW opened at $120.50 on Tuesday. Redwood Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

