Capital International Sarl Invests $360,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.71.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $274.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $304.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of -1.16. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

