Capital International Sarl Has $520,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital International Sarl lessened its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.90 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

