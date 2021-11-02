Capital International Sarl Has $598,000 Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Capital International Sarl lessened its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,741 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

