Capital International Sarl Invests $697,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,897 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.2% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 801,289 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,104,000 after purchasing an additional 208,605 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 288.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 218,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 162,579 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EMS Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 152.9% in the second quarter. EMS Capital LP now owns 285,750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,691,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $139.51 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

