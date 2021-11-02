Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 76.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 261.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 54,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.25. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $106.33 and a one year high of $198.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.70%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.73.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

