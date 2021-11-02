Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,756 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $5,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,898,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

NYSE:ARMK opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.