Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

NYSE RL opened at $129.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $66.70 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

