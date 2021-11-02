Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.47. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

