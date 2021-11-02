M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.34 Million in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREE. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.11.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day moving average is $183.06. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.02 and a 12 month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

