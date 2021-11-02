Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.59. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $706.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.29. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

