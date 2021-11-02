Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLAD opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

