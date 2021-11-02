General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.75.

Shares of GE stock opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of -204.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

