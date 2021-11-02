Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 863.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 918,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

GLOB opened at $319.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.75 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

