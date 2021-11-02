Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 469.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,145 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in IAA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in IAA by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

IAA opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.16 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.54.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.86 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

