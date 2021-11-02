Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bumble worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $5,224,664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 192.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,596 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $124,760,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 109.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,650,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,090,000 after acquiring an additional 863,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

