Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 463.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DELL stock opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.06 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

