BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,882 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $26,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

