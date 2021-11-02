Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 449.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 399.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 65,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $147.08.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

