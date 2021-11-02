California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $25,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,898,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS opened at $101.15 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.