FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,174 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 185.4% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 130,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,449,000 after purchasing an additional 84,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,592,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.90.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.93 and a 1-year high of $201.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.74.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.