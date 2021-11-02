102,000 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 102,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of UiPath to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358.

PATH stock opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

