AQR Capital Management LLC Has $32.38 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $32,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 140,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,835,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,181,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $1,099.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $893.05 and a 12 month high of $1,267.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,093.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,134.35.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

