CNH Partners LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,720,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,551,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $485,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,537,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAM opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

