CNH Partners LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TCV Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCV Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

