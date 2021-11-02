CNH Partners LLC Sells 56,658 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

CNH Partners LLC cut its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,658 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 305,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 40.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

RMT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $29,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

