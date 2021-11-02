Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.02. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a boost from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

