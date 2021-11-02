First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 259,046 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.99 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

