Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 691.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,867 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.42% of Vail Resorts worth $53,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $20,890,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTN opened at $354.76 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.76 and a 1-year high of $360.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.01 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 117.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

