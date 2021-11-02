Brokerages Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $23.00

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of KN opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,211 shares of company stock worth $5,723,219 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,740,000 after purchasing an additional 738,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 350,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,000,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,403,000 after purchasing an additional 196,725 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Knowles by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 181,905 shares during the period.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

