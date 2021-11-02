MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.12 on Friday. MoneyGram International has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MoneyGram International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $495,383.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,930 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

