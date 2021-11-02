Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Huntsman worth $35,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 27,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

